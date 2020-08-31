 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jordan
Hi! My name is Jordan. You are probably wondering how a good-looking guy like me ended up being surrendered to the Coconino Humane Association. Well, it is a long story. My human family became quite frustrated with me because I just wouldn't listen so they took me to the shelter. The staff and volunteers there also had difficulty getting through to me. Eventually it became clear to everyone, and was verified by the veterinarian, that I am deaf. Now they know why the experience has been so frustrating to me, too. I am still learning my manners and sometimes I can get excited but for the most part after extensive training I return to a well-behaved dog.

Recently I attended a workshop at a local animal sanctuary to help socialize me with other dogs. I interacted successfully with about 50 other dogs, so I definitely have potential. I think an experienced handler could help me even more. When you come to the shelter to see me let the staff know that I am the one you want to visit because I am not on the main adoption floor. You can see our other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

