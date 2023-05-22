Our shelter is currently bursting at the seams with adult dogs and puppies. We have no empty kennels/offices/rooms available. For a dog like Joker, who prefers the company of humans over that of other dogs, this can be a very stressful environment. We are hoping to find this handsome senior guy a home to spend his golden years!

Joker is a senior on paper, but he still has lots of energy for hikes & walks with his family. He loves being outside in the fresh air! He is well trained and knows lots of commands, plus he's fully potty trained! He gets along with kids older than 5 years, but does have a protective personality. Joker also needs a home with no other animals, he would prefer to be the center of your attention! Please come to the shelter to meet this guy, even if you can't adopt - talk to us about fostering!