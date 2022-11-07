Pet of the Week: Jazzy

Hi! My name is Jazzy and I am starting to get quite discouraged because I continue to be overlooked. I don't understand why because I am a good boy and a very handsome boxer mix. Granted, since I am only 1 year old I still have a lot of energy but I have been at the shelter too long! I am ready to go home. My cherry eye might discourage some potential adopters but surgery to correct it has been scheduled. If I am not exactly what you are looking for you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org But please consider me first.