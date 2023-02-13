Aren't these fluffy little ladies just the cutest!? Meet Indigo & Scarlett, a bonded pair of kittens who just can't wait to find their forever family! These girls can still be a little shy when meeting new people, but they really blossom once they know you. They love to purr up a storm while they are being pet and will even weave between your legs while you walk around the house. They are about 4 months old and have been fostered with both adult cats and large dogs! This will be a huge plus for integrating them into your household.