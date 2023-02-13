Aren't these fluffy little ladies just the cutest!? Meet Indigo & Scarlett, a bonded pair of kittens who just can't wait to find their forever family! These girls can still be a little shy when meeting new people, but they really blossom once they know you. They love to purr up a storm while they are being pet and will even weave between your legs while you walk around the house. They are about 4 months old and have been fostered with both adult cats and large dogs! This will be a huge plus for integrating them into your household.
Their adoption fee has been partially sponsored and is now only $100 for the pair. As with all High Country Humane's animals, they are both up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Please head to our website, click on their profile, and reach out to their foster family to set up a meet and greet: highcountryhumane.org/adopt-cats-2