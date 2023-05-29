Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

100 days is such a long time for a dog to be living in a shelter but that's how long we have had Hopper here. The only time he got a break was when he spent two days in a foster home. This length of stay can be detrimental to a shelter dog and this is why we are so desperate to find him a loving home.

Hopper is 3 years old and about 70 lbs. He was surrendered to our shelter when his family moved and could not take him with them. He's really amazing with female dogs and would love to be adopted as a companion for yours at home! Please come in to meet him! If you can't adopt, consider fostering him to give him a much-needed vacation from the shelter.

Hopper's adoption fee is just $50. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.