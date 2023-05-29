Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Clarice

Pet of the Week: Clarice

My name is Clarice. I am a gorgeous 2-year-old German Pointer/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. I was given up because of a pregnancy. My babies are …

Pet of the Week: Joker

Pet of the Week: Joker

Our shelter is currently bursting at the seams with adult dogs and puppies. We have no empty kennels/offices/rooms available. For a dog like J…

Pets of the Week: Buddy

Pets of the Week: Buddy

Hi! My name is Buddy and I am a 9-month-old Aussie/shepherd mix. If I look sad, it is because I am. I have been adopted and returned to the sh…

