Pet of the Week: Holly

My name is Holly! I am a 3 and a half year old Shepherd mix who loves walks and hikes and would probably do really well (with some training) running alongside a bike. I am a bit stressed in my kennel and do much better outside! No cats or small children in the household for me please; but I really do love to play and would adore someone to have fun with at home or at the park. My favorite time of day is when I get to go on a walk and hang out with my volunteer friends. I am an amazing dog and can't wait to meet my forever family. Please come to the Coconino Humane Association and ask my shelter friends about me. View other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.