Hello everyone! My name is Heidi and I am a 2-year-old, female Australian Cattle dog mix. I have been in the shelter since July and I am SO ready to have a home of my own! I love playing with my toys outside and cuddling up at night. I have a moderate energy level but do get the zoomies from time to time. I know sit and would love to learn some other new tricks! I am already both leash and potty-trained! I have a great little personality and would do best in a home as the only dog as I fall so in love with my people that I don't want to have to share the attention! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact the Coconino Humane Assoc. View other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.