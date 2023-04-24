Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Tywin

Pet of the Week: Tywin

Hi, my name is Tywin. I am a 1-year-old female Shepherd mix. I am so ready to leave the shelter and go to my forever home! Since I am already …

Pet of the Week: Tavish

Pet of the Week: Tavish

Tavish came to the  Coconino Humane Association via a foster home in Tuba City.  He is a 1-year old buff-colored tabby. He wants you to know t…

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the new COVID strain called 'arcturus'