PET OF THE WEEK | HEIDI

Pet of the Week: Heidi

Heidi

Meet Heidi!  She is a one and a half year old pointer mix who came to the Coconino Humane Association from Tuba City.  She brought her litter of puppies with her and they have all found new homes.  Since Heidi is now spayed she is ready to go to a new home too.  It might take her a moment to warm up to you but she is a very sweet girl.  You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

