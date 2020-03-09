Pet of the Week: Hazelnut

Hazelnut is a sweet girl, very shy who came in from Tuba City. She is still learning to trust people and how to walk on a leash. She cowers when you come near her, but is not aggressive at all. She is looking for a loving home where she can maybe live with another dog and a nice family that can teach her trust. We think she will be a happy healthy dog overtime, she just needs a chance. Come and meet her today!