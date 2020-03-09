Pet of the Week: Hazelnut
Pet of the Week: Hazelnut

Hazelnut is a sweet girl, very shy who came in from Tuba City. She is still learning to trust people and how to walk on a leash. She cowers when you come near her, but is not aggressive at all. She is looking for a loving home where she can maybe live with another dog and a nice family that can teach her trust. We think she will be a happy healthy dog overtime, she just needs a chance. Come and meet her today!

As with all High Country Humane animals, Hazelnut is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are now open on Mondays, our updated hours are Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

