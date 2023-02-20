Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Pete

Hello! My name is Pete and I am looking for my forever home! I am a 1-and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua mix and a very good boy! I’m looking for a…

Pet of the Week: Indigo & Scarlett

Aren’t these fluffy little ladies just the cutest!? Meet Indigo & Scarlett, a bonded pair of kittens who just can’t wait to find their for…

Pet of the Week: Tyson

When Tyson first came to our shelter, it was clear that he was unfamiliar with people and what it meant to be loved! The wonderful staff here …

Pet of the Week: Duke

Hello! My name is Duke, but you can call me “Duke the Dude” because I am such a handsome guy. You will definitely want to meet me! I am a one …

Pet of the Week: Wyatt

Wyatt is the sweetest senior boy who has been with us since November of last year! He is a goofy and affectionate guy who just wants to be par…

