Hi. My name is Hades. I am a 3-month-old German Shepherd/Husky mix. Since I am just a puppy I haven't quite grown into my ears and they don't stand up straight yet. I think I'll be a big guy though so it is just a matter of time. At the moment I am perfecting my goofy personality and playing with my puppy friends. My foster parents are teaching my potty training so I hope to be ready to go home with you already trained. If you have questions or would like to meet me, please contact Coconino Humane Association. If you would like to see other adoptable pets please visit coconinohumane.org