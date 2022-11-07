Pet of the Week: Gooby

Meet Gooby! Gooby is the sweetest little girl you'll ever meet! You may notice something different about her; she’s a tripod! Having only three legs doesn't stop her from running around and playing to her heart’s content though!

She loves to chase her toys and take cat naps in the sun, and is super sweet and friendly to everyone she meets! She’ll sleep next to you all night if you let her, and she really enjoys getting chin scratches and cuddling under the blankets with her person. She needs to be the queen kitty in her home, and would do best as the only cat.

If you’d like to know more or are interested in meeting Gooby, please contact her foster at 928-310-1889. Text is preferred!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Gooby is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org!