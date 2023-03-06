Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Kelby

Hi everyone! My name is Kelby. I am a very handsome 3-year-old male Australian Cattle Dog/Great Pyrenees. I am neutered and ready to go home t…

Pet of the Week: Violet

Violet is a petite orange tabby girl who has been waiting very patiently at the shelter for a home! When she first arrived here she was very s…

Pet of the Week: Hades

Hi. My name is Hades. I am a 3-month-old German Shepherd/Husky mix. Since I am just a puppy I haven't quite grown into my ears and they don't …

