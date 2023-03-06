Gator is absolutely nothing like his namesake. He is the sweetest 6-year-old guy in need of a loving home! Being adoptable for over two months now has really taken a toll on him. The longer he stays here, the more depressed he gets. He stops eating and you can see in his face that he is longing for a home. We'd love to find him a family of his own ASAP. Please come meet Gator at our shelter today!

While he does enjoy his outside zoomies, for the most part Gator is a gentle and calm guy. He can be left alone for periods of time and is not destructive. He is potty trained and walks great on leash! Netflix and cuddle? Sign him up! He loves people and would like to be the only pet in your home so he can soak up all the attention.

Gator's adoption fee is now only $25. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.