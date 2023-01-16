 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | ETHEL

Pet of the Week: Ethel

Ethel

This 12-year-old kitty is Ethel! She was originally found outside someone's house very skinny & malnourished. She needed our help! Once in High Country's care, we were able to do bloodwork, give her a much needed dental and send her into foster care to gain weight! Now, Ethel is feeling so much better and is ready for a loving, forever home.

Ethel is very affectionate and has lots of love to give a family! She is the perfect low maintenance kitty; all she asks is a few comfy spots and some yummy treats. She keeps herself entertained but also loves to sit with you on the couch while you watch a movie!

This lady is so deserving of a laid back home to live out her golden years. Her adoption fee is $25. She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Please head to our website and click on her profile to find info on how to set up a meet and greet with Ethel: highcountryhumane.org/adopt-cats-2

