Pet of the Week: Duke
Pet of the Week: Duke

  • Updated
Duke

"Duke here! I am really enjoying life at HCH, but I am dreaming of even better times with my forever family. I am a very nice boy. I am just learning my basic commands and picking it up quick. The staff describe me as loyal but timid. I feel I am getting more confident with new people everyday. I need to be the only fur baby in the home. Just look at it as more time with me."

Duke has a reduced fee of $25, thanks to a generous donor. As with all High Country Humane animals, Duke is fixed, current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet him at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

