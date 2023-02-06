Hello! My name is Duke, but you can call me "Duke the Dude" because I am such a handsome guy. You will definitely want to meet me! I am a one and a half year old American Blue Heeler mix. I have short legs but that doesn't stop me from moving fast, going on walks and playing fetch. I am also house-trained, in case you are worried about that. I get along well with other dogs so if you have other pets at home I would love to meet them. I hope you don't wait too long to come by because I am eager to have a new family. You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org