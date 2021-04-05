Meet Daisy. Daisy is a 1-year-old Alaskan Husky mix with beautiful blue eyes. It takes her a little while to warm up to new people so will need to be shown plenty of patience and love in her new home. It is suggested that you spend at least half an hour with her, or visit her multiple times before taking her home so that she is able to get acquainted with you. Being a typical husky, she needs lots and lots of exercise and just loves to run! She also loves playing with toys and will happily prance around with them Unfortunately, she has the ability to jump a seven-foot fence and will need close supervision in a yard until she becomes accustomed to her new home. Daisy must be the only animal in her home and she would not do well in a home with children. If she sounds like the dog for you come to meet her at the Coconino Humane Assoc. You can check out some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Daisy
