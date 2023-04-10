For over a month now, Collin, a charming black and white kitty, has been eagerly waiting for his forever home. He is only 1.5 years old and has his whole life ahead of him! We hope we can find him a loving new family soon.

While Collin may initially come across as a bit shy, he is an endearing and relaxed feline who enjoys perching on trees and observing the world around him. Additionally, he is amicable towards other cats and interacts well with older, polite kids. We invite you to come and meet this adorable fellow and provide him with a caring home!

Collin is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is only $25! We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.