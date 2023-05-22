My name is Clarice. I am a gorgeous 2-year-old German Pointer/Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. I was given up because of a pregnancy. My babies are all old enough now that they don't need me anymore. I am a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly. I am very strong and athletic. I would love to have a human to call my own. My caretakers have discounted my adoption fee simply because I am a little depressed being here at the Coconino Humane Assoc. without my family. I am fixed and ready to go home with you! Won't you take a chance on me? I promise I would be a great addition to your family. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.