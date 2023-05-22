Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets of the Week: Buddy

Pets of the Week: Buddy

Hi! My name is Buddy and I am a 9-month-old Aussie/shepherd mix. If I look sad, it is because I am. I have been adopted and returned to the sh…

Pet of the Week: Joker

Pet of the Week: Joker

Our shelter is currently bursting at the seams with adult dogs and puppies. We have no empty kennels/offices/rooms available. For a dog like J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Adopt these micro-habits to reduce stress and increase your focus