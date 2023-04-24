If you are looking for a cat that is cute as a button, then we have the girl for you! Buttons is a 1-year-old sweetheart who is ready for a future of love and fun. She was rescued from another shelter where she was going to be euthanized if not claimed by an owner. We are so happy that she gets another chance to find a family with us.

Buttons is such a delightful and beautiful kitty with her gray & white fur. She promises to bring you joy & laughter everyday! She also LOVES other cats and would be a wonderful addition to any family looking to get a friend for their cat at home! Please come meet this precious girl today, and give her the life she deserves.

Buttons is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary to adopt. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.