Boo might be busy chomping down treats from Halloween escapades but she is still serious about getting a new home. This three-month old Australian Cattle Dog mix is charming everyone at the Coconino Humane Association and she can charm you too! What could be more fun than a puppy. Or, if common sense kicks in and you realize that you are not really prepared for a puppy in your life, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Boo
Related to this story
Most Popular
My name is LuLu and I am a beautiful 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. I am a quiet soul when I am in my kennel, but I come alive when I get …
For High Country Humane's Pet of the Week, meet Samuel L. Jackson, a very friendly guy who can't wait to find his furever home! Sam is the bes…
The pet death care business is growing exponentially, in proportion to what's happening with pet ownership and pet expenditures.
With National Pit Bull Awareness Day celebrated on Oct. 26, it’s a fitting time to ask how these dogs came to be seen as a dangerous threat.
An online retailer of pet gifts, is searching for its next "Chief Fluff Officer," a gig that pays up to $10,000 a year.
We all love our pets, but caring for them is getting much more expensive. Inflation has swollen the cost of an animal's visit to the doctor.
Dogs are on the go and taking more road trips than ever before. And more pet owners are taking measures to ensure their pets are secure in the car.