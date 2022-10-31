Pet of the Week: Boo

Boo might be busy chomping down treats from Halloween escapades but she is still serious about getting a new home. This three-month old Australian Cattle Dog mix is charming everyone at the Coconino Humane Association and she can charm you too! What could be more fun than a puppy. Or, if common sense kicks in and you realize that you are not really prepared for a puppy in your life, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org