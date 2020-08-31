Pet of the Week: Betty

Hello, my name is Betty! Nice to meet ya! I may be 8 years old, but don't let my grays scare you! I am young at heart and still have so much love to give - you wouldn't believe it! My favorite things are hiking with my best buds and food! Dr. B and her team here at HCH made sure to run some bloodwork and take some xrays so that I get started on the right path in my new home. I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and some of my liver enzymes are elevated. Due to some of my medical concerns and age, HCH is calling me a hospice adoption, which means I may need some extra vet visits in the future. The vet team can tell you all about that when you come to visit. I have the sweetest personality and I love to give my attention to anyone and everyone! Please come on down to High Country Humane and meet me today! (Betty's adoption fee was paid by a generous sponsor! Adoption fee $0!)