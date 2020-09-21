Pet of the Week: Bentlay

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Say hello to our BIG friend, Bentlay! With the giant noggin of a Pit and the adorable wrinkles of a Shar-Pei, this 6-year-old boy is a unique beauty. You might not guess it from his perpetual smile, but Bentlay's life has been anything but easy!

Bentlay's story started with the nice people at Yavapai Humane Society. As a young pup, he lived there for over a year before a family fell in love with his squishy little face and took him in. His family loved him and cared for him as best as they knew how to, but living outside with five other dogs can be a difficult place to learn your manners! Bentlay tried his best to learn tricks (He knows shake!), how to play, and how to share. Sharing was always a little tough for him. If you've ever lived in a house with 5 siblings, maybe you can relate! So after four years, his family decided that if Bentlay couldn't learn to share his toys, he would have to go. And that's where we come in!

Bentlay was brought to High Country Humane. Our vet staff and animal care staff help care for his allergies and bad knees. They got to know him and advocated for him to adopters! In less than a month, Bentlay found his furever home and was whisked off to his happily ever after! Except, of course, it wasn't a happily ever after...