Pet of the Week: Bambi

Hello everyone! My name is Bambi and I am looking for my forever home! I am a seven-month-old female shepherd mix who came to the shelter with a case of mange. I was put in quarantine until I was all better. I am 100% healthy now and ready for a family to call my very own! I have some scars on my face from the mange, but it does not stop me from being the perfect pup! I like to play with other dogs and enjoy toys. I just learned how to walk on a leash and I'm doing really well! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please come to or call the Coconino Humane Association at 928-525-1076. Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org