Hello everyone! My name is Bambi and I am looking for my forever home! I am a seven-month-old female shepherd mix who came to the shelter with a case of mange. I was put in quarantine until I was all better. I am 100% healthy now and ready for a family to call my very own! I have some scars on my face from the mange, but it does not stop me from being the perfect pup! I like to play with other dogs and enjoy toys. I just learned how to walk on a leash and I'm doing really well! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please come to or call the Coconino Humane Association at 928-525-1076. Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Bambi
Related to this story
Most Popular
My name is Tammy! I am a 6-month-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix that came to the shelter all the way from Utah. What a long journey! I've been he…
Spike is a chihuahua mix and lives in Ohio.
This 12-year-old kitty is Ethel! She was originally found outside someone's house very skinny & malnourished. She needed our help! Once in…
The drug is the first oral treatment for feline diabetes approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Here's what to know.
Are our animal companions showing off when they share more than toys with us? And what should we do about it?
The shelter environment is often stressful for pets when they first arrive. It is a new place, with different smells everywhere. There is move…
My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I w…
My name is Tic Toc, and I am a 3-year-old, male Bengal. I did not give myself this name. It was given to me by my previous owner. It may sound…