Pet of the Week: Baloo
  • Updated
baloo

Hello from Baloo! I am a 3-year-old male, pointer mix. I came to the Coconino Humane Association as a stray found in New Mexico. I don't know why I was "dumped" in the desert. I don't know what I did wrong. I was always trying to be a good dog.

I'm hoping things will be much better in Flagstaff. I definitely prefer it. Whew! it was hot in the desert and I am ready for a better life and a home. Everyone at the shelter agrees that I deserve it. I have a few special challenges though. I get upset when I am around other dogs so I am not in the main adoption area. Please make a special request to meet me. I don't think I am ready to be around children either so a home with just adults would be best. In fact, just to be on the safe side, I should probably be the only pet in the house.

I hope you will give me a chance to show you what a special addition I can make to your family. If you would like to see other adoptable pets, you can visit coconinohumane.org.

