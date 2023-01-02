Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I will positively burst with excitement. My little wiggly rear end will bring you tons of joy and laughter. I love to share what I'm thinking and love to play outside. I would be a great dog to go on adventures with, and I super hope that I get a forever family that can burn off some of my energy. It would be so great if whoever takes me home could teach me things and give me something to do. A family or person who is interested in dog sports would be a perfect match for me. I am super smart and a fast learner. I am already learning new things in the agility course.