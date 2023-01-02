Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I will positively burst with excitement. My little wiggly rear end will bring you tons of joy and laughter. I love to share what I'm thinking and love to play outside. I would be a great dog to go on adventures with, and I super hope that I get a forever family that can burn off some of my energy. It would be so great if whoever takes me home could teach me things and give me something to do. A family or person who is interested in dog sports would be a perfect match for me. I am super smart and a fast learner. I am already learning new things in the agility course.
If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact my friends at the Coconino Humane Association. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.