 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | BALOO

Pet of the Week: Baloo

  • 0
Baloo

My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I will positively burst with excitement. My little wiggly rear end will bring you tons of joy and laughter. I love to share what I'm thinking and love to play outside. I would be a great dog to go on adventures with, and I super hope that I get a forever family that can burn off some of my energy. It would be so great if whoever takes me home could teach me things and give me something to do. A family or person who is interested in dog sports would be a perfect match for me. I am super smart and a fast learner. I am already learning new things in the agility course.

If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact my friends at the Coconino Humane Association. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Smokey

Pet of the Week: Smokey

Smokey is a beautiful Russian Blue/mix who is 10 years old. Her previous owners sadly surrendered her because they were moving. She is good wi…

Pet of the Week: Sunday

Pet of the Week: Sunday

Sunday is a 2-year-old mixed breed who has been patiently waiting over a month for a forever home! He came to us from Leupp, emaciated and rea…

Pet of the Week: Opie

Pet of the Week: Opie

Hi, my name is Opie and I am a one-and-a-half-year-old pitbull mix looking for my forever home! I am a very loving and loyal boy. I have very …

Pet of the Week: Mika

Pet of the Week: Mika

We have the sweetest senior kitty named Mika that has been patiently waiting hee at the shelter for a home. She is about 7 years old and is al…

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)