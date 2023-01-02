 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | ASPEN

Pet of the Week: Aspen

Aspen

The shelter environment is often stressful for pets when they first arrive. It is a new place, with different smells everywhere. There is movement, dogs barking, people talking! For a shy cat like Aspen, it was so overwhelming that he did not want to eat and he could not gain weight. Luckily, an amazing foster took him home so he could thrive in a home environment.

In his foster home, Aspen started to eat, explore, play with the other cats, and gain weight! He is only 11 months old and has his whole life ahead of him. He is hoping for a loving home where he can continue to blossom. A home with another friendly & playful cat would be ideal for Aspen.

Aspen's adoption fee is just $50. He is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Please head to our website and click on his profile to find info on how to meet Aspen: highcountryhumane.org/adopt-cats-2

Tags

