Change two lives instead of one by adopting bonded pair Aspen & Scarlett! These Shepherd mixes are sisters that have spent their entire lives together, we can't bear the thought of separating them now. They love each other, love toys and walks, but most of all, love people!

Aspen & Scarlett are about 3 years old, completely potty trained & leash trained! They were surrendered to our shelter over a month ago and have been struggling in this environment. Sometimes they are so sad that they won't eat their meals. We are hopeful that we can find them a forever home, or even a foster home! Please come meet them today. They get along with older children and other dogs!

Both these girls are up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Plus their adoption fee has been fully sponsored! We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.