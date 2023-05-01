Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Heidi

Hello everyone! My name is Heidi and I am a 2-year-old, female Australian Cattle dog mix. I have been in the shelter since July and I am SO re…

Pet of the Week: Buttons

If you are looking for a cat that is cute as a button, then we have the girl for you! Buttons is a 1-year-old sweetheart who is ready for a fu…

Pet of the Week: Tywin

Hi, my name is Tywin. I am a 1-year-old female Shepherd mix. I am so ready to leave the shelter and go to my forever home! Since I am already …

