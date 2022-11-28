Pet of the Week: Apollo

Meet Apollo, a 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He came to the Coconino Humane Association through no fault of his own -- his family just couldn't take care of him anymore. He is a very sweet boy that loves to go for nice walks. Despite being a sweetie, he does not get along with cats and cannot go to a home that owns any. He would be fine having some doggy friends, but it would be best to have them "meet and greet" before taking him home. Come meet this handsome guy and adopt him soon -- he's anxious to have a home of his own again soon! View other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.