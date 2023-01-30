Pet of the Week: Anita

This darling 4-year-old girl is Anita, and she is more than ready to find a forever home of her own! She was originally adopted from our shelter years ago and just recently surrendered back to us when her owner could no longer care for her. Our shelter staff all adores this girl and know you will too.

Anita is such an affectionate girl once she is comfortable with you, and she LOVES to play! Her perfect home is one where they will give her lots of love and patience while she adjusts to a new environment. Change has been hard for her, and she really needs stability! She would love someone who is home most of the time, and doesn't travel very often. If you are willing to open your home to this amazing girl, please come meet her at the shelter.