Acorn is a senior girl, about 7 years old that was surrendered when her family had a baby and no longer had time for her. She was then adopted and returned 2 years later for not getting along with the cat in the home. We are determined to find Acorn a family that will put her first, she deserves it!

Acorn is a great hiker, loves people, attention and toys (especially fetch)! She has lots of energy for her age and is completely potty trained. Acorn is looking for a home where she can be the center of attention, she does not get along with other dogs, cats, or small critters. She promises to shower her new family in all the love they could need.

Acorn's adoption fee is only $50. She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.