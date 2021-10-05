London Zoo: Who are you wearing? Some critters create their own look

Some arthropods are born with camouflage, but others must create their own. And create it they do, by covering their bodies with a variety of items to help them blend in with the environment and escape detection by predators.

Most aptly named are the decorator crabs that put sedentary species such as seaweed, sponges and corals on their shells, depending on what is available. Their ability to change their decorations means they can camouflage themselves no matter what’s around them. In an experiment, decorator crabs camouflaged with bits of seaweed were moved to different environments. Within a day, they had each changed out their camouflage to suit their new location. One individual was “wearing” hydrozoans (related to corals and jellyfish), another was covered in pieces of crinoids (related to brittle stars, sea urchins and sea stars) and the last was camouflaged with some of the shells and pebbles making up its new environment.