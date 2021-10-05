London Zoo: Who are you wearing? Some critters create their own look

Some arthropods are born with camouflage, but others must create their own. And create it they do, by covering their bodies with a variety of items to help them blend in with the environment and escape detection by predators.
Most aptly named are the decorator crabs that put sedentary species such as seaweed, sponges and corals on their shells, depending on what is available. Their ability to change their decorations means they can camouflage themselves no matter what’s around them. In an experiment, decorator crabs camouflaged with bits of seaweed were moved to different environments. Within a day, they had each changed out their camouflage to suit their new location. One individual was “wearing” hydrozoans (related to corals and jellyfish), another was covered in pieces of crinoids (related to brittle stars, sea urchins and sea stars) and the last was camouflaged with some of the shells and pebbles making up its new environment.
Green lacewing larvae — insects in the order Neuroptera along with antlions and mantidflies — have the elegant names of junk bugs or trash bugs because of the items they pile on their bodies. In addition to dirt, lichen, moss and bits of leaves, they add in the carcasses of their prey after slurping out the insides, leaving just dried casings. The messy collection on their backs looks like an innocuous pile of debris, but it’s a graveyard of their prey with heads and legs visible upon close inspection. These exoskeletons are from small insects — primarily aphids which are well known as pests of crops — and thus provide evidence that green lacewings deserve their other nickname of “a gardener’s friend.” Fossilized individuals covered in the same types of debris have been discovered in amber.
Such fossilized insects are rare. In a study examining over 300,000 insects in amber, only 35 were found with camouflage of the self-decorating variety. In addition to lacewing larvae, there were owlfly larvae and assassin bugs. Owlflies superficially resemble dragonflies, though their clubbed antennae and habit of folding their wings over their body when resting are two obvious differences. Owlflies are neuropterans, as are lacewings, and similarly decorate their bodies, though primarily with sand and various plant fragments.
Assassin bugs, in addition to being found in the fossil record, are one of the more frequently seen decorated-for-camouflage insects in modern times. Like green lacewings, the larvae decorate their bodies with corpses, though in this case the dead bodies are ants. It’s possible that by disguising themselves as a group of ants, assassin bugs deter one of their own major predators—spiders—as spiders tend to avoid ants due to the risk of being swarmed by them. Though it has not yet been studied, perhaps the camouflage is olfactory. That is, an assassin bug may escape detection by smelling like a group of ants rather than by looking like a group of them.
Humans taking inspiration from these insect disguises is natural. Who knows? We may see them as Halloween costumes or even as outfits at the Met Gala.
