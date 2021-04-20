London Zoo: Training animals to participate in their own health care

If you need to draw blood for medical purposes from a hippopotamus (an animal with skin thick enough to break needles), you can either train that individual to stand while you lift up the tail and take blood from the soft skin underneath, or you can knock it out with anesthesia. There are clear benefits in terms of safety, efficiency and cost of the former, which is why zoos teach animals various skills and behaviors that make their care easier and better.

Professionals in the zoo community know that training isn’t a luxury, but an essential part of animal care. In zoos, it has been common for decades to train animals to participate in their own care. That makes it easier, safer and less expensive to meet their medical and grooming needs without force, stress or anesthesia. Similarly, many dog trainers teach dogs to perform such tasks as presenting their paw for a blood draw, and for the same reasons.