London Zoo: Training animals to participate in their own health care

If you need to draw blood for medical purposes from a hippopotamus (an animal with skin thick enough to break needles), you can either train that individual to stand while you lift up the tail and take blood from the soft skin underneath, or you can knock it out with anesthesia. There are clear benefits in terms of safety, efficiency and cost of the former, which is why zoos teach animals various skills and behaviors that make their care easier and better.
Professionals in the zoo community know that training isn’t a luxury, but an essential part of animal care. In zoos, it has been common for decades to train animals to participate in their own care. That makes it easier, safer and less expensive to meet their medical and grooming needs without force, stress or anesthesia. Similarly, many dog trainers teach dogs to perform such tasks as presenting their paw for a blood draw, and for the same reasons.
It’s unrealistic to think you can force giraffes to step on the scale, so they are trained and reinforced for participating in this useful behavior. This is often done by teaching the giraffe to “target” which means to touch a part of its body (often the nose) to an object like a foam ball on the end of a pole. By positioning the pole where you want the animal to go, you can guide the animal to move to a certain spot. Targets are also used to move animals to different parts of their exhibit, or even to another area of the zoo. Though it’s physically possible to force a dog onto the scale at the veterinarian, it’s better to train dogs to do it themselves willingly with the use of a target.
Captive elephants require regular nail trimming to prevent overgrown nails from cracking, splitting and becoming infected, which can lead to pain and abnormal gaits. Animal trainers teach them to present their feet to receive this necessary grooming. Many dog trainers also routinely teach dogs to offer their paws for nail trims to avoid the antagonistic interactions that might otherwise occur.
Zoo animals as well as dogs can be trained to open their mouths or present various body parts for inspection, to lie on their backs to allow medical staff to probe their bellies, and to take their medicine. They can be taught to stand still to accept eye drops, ear drops or the application of any sort of ointment, and even to give a urine or fecal sample upon request.
Anything we can teach animals to do that eliminates the need to force them to do something, or to surprise or upset them makes their lives better. Teaching an animal to engage in an interaction or behavior voluntarily is better for their mental and emotional health as well as safer for them and for the people involved. Dog trainers have learned a lot from those who work with zoo animals, including how to care for them while minimizing stress and conflict.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.