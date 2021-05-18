London Zoo: Those aren't my prints, officer; swear, it's a koala's

Assuming with complete confidence that the structures that leave fingerprints did not evolve for crime-solving purposes, the dermal ridges that are responsible for these marks at crime scenes and other places did still evolve to serve a function. The most likely benefit is an increase in friction and contact area with objects that offers animals a better grip and greater success at climbing. The fact that several species of animals, such as cuscuses and the woolly spider monkey, that use their tail to hold onto branches have ridges on the furless underside of their tails much like the ridges on the fingers of other species supports this idea.

Another possibility about the function of the ridges responsible for fingerprints is they increase touch sensitivity. The patterns on our fingertips amplify tactile information, making it easier for the nervous system to process it. Koalas are exceedingly particular about the leaves they eat, preferring those of a certain age and texture. The dermal ridges on their fingertips may allow them to detect small differences between leaves and therefore to make choices about which ones to eat.

It’s unlikely that koala prints will show up at crime scenes, but if they do, the knowledge that those prints closely resemble human ones could prevent investigators from wasting their time. Until that happens, let’s enjoy knowing we share the ability to leave fingerprints with koalas rather than worrying about it.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

