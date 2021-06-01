London Zoo: Safe in the desert even when things go sideways

The skin of sidewinders helps them move in this unusual way. Snakes that slither have a specific type of textured skin on their bellies—spikes that point from the head to the tail. These spikes provide friction to help the snake push off to begin moving and to prevent the body from sliding from side to side on the surface. Mathematical models indicate that those spikes make forward undulation faster and more efficient, but get in the way of sidewinding.

Sidewinders have skin with a different form of texturing—tiny pits all along their belly. The texture of the skin evolved independently in different groups of snakes rather than reflecting a trait inherited from a common ancestor. The deserts in Africa have been around much longer, so those snakes have a longer evolutionary history in that habitat. The African sidewinders have no spikes at all—only pits—but the American sidewinder has a few small spikes in addition to all the pits. The American desert is newer, so the snake here has not had as long to evolve specialized locomotion for the sandy habitat, explaining why its adaptations are not as well developed.

The unusual locomotion of sidewinders has inspired people to build robots that move in a similar way. The value of these robots is their usefulness in search-and-rescue missions with limited space or on missions to other planets with terrains that make movement across them difficult. That makes it all too easy to claim that sidewinding is otherworldy.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

