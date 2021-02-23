London Zoo: Exposing myths and unchanging truths about chameleons

Chameleons are famous for changing color, and our understanding of this ability continues to change, too, as myths about it are revealed to be untrue.

Myth: All chameleons change color.

Truth: Not all chameleon species can change color, and in some species, only the males can. In species where both males and females change color, the males do so more frequently and to a more intense degree.

Myth: The reason that chameleons change color is to blend in with their environment so their camouflage can protect them from predators.

Truth: Chameleon color changes do allow these lizards to be camouflaged in various habitats, but contrary to popular belief, that is not the main function of their color-changing abilities. The sex differences in both color-changing ability and in frequency are a clue that this behavior is linked to mating success rather than survival success, so it is surprising that camouflage was thought for so long to be the purpose of color change. Whenever one sex has different color displays than the other, social signaling and competitive courtship displays should be considered a likely function. It’s true for peacocks and other birds, guppies and other fish, grasshoppers and other insects, and it’s true in chameleons and other lizards.