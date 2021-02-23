London Zoo: Exposing myths and unchanging truths about chameleons

Chameleons are famous for changing color, and our understanding of this ability continues to change, too, as myths about it are revealed to be untrue.
Myth: All chameleons change color.
Truth: Not all chameleon species can change color, and in some species, only the males can. In species where both males and females change color, the males do so more frequently and to a more intense degree.
Myth: The reason that chameleons change color is to blend in with their environment so their camouflage can protect them from predators.
Truth: Chameleon color changes do allow these lizards to be camouflaged in various habitats, but contrary to popular belief, that is not the main function of their color-changing abilities. The sex differences in both color-changing ability and in frequency are a clue that this behavior is linked to mating success rather than survival success, so it is surprising that camouflage was thought for so long to be the purpose of color change. Whenever one sex has different color displays than the other, social signaling and competitive courtship displays should be considered a likely function. It’s true for peacocks and other birds, guppies and other fish, grasshoppers and other insects, and it’s true in chameleons and other lizards.
Though many chameleon color changes are for the purposes of social signaling, at other times they change color as a response to changes in temperature, humidity, or light. Calm chameleons tend to be green, and therefore they appear quite cryptic among the vegetation in their habitat. The appearance of a female or a rival male can make a male chameleon change color and take on warmer tones such as orange, yellow and red as well as blue.
Myth: Chameleons show their bright colors by redistributing pigments throughout skin cells.
Truth: The bright hues of chameleons are not due to pigments. Animals such as octopuses, flounders and seahorses do change color by dispersing pigments throughout the cells containing them and then change back by condensing that pigment to a small region of the cells. Perhaps because chameleons can darken and lighten their appearance in this way, it was long assumed that all the variations in hue were a result of pigment movement within cells. However, recent studies reveal a different mechanism behind chameleons’ most stunning color changes.
Chameleons change color by rearranging a matrix of guanine crystals within cells in one of the top layers of their skin cells. Adjusting the distance between these nanocrystals changes the wavelengths of light that are reflected, and that is what accounts for their drastic color changes. Within minutes, these animals can transform their appearance from mostly green to a fiery combination of reds, oranges, yellows and blues.
In a deeper layer of skin, there are larger crystals that chameleons can also reorganize to change the amount of sunlight in the near-infrared range that is reflected, and therefore adjust the amount of heat absorbed. Changing the spacing between these crystals protects them from overheating due to intense tropical sun exposure.