London Zoo: Don't get squirrelly around these furry friends

Our extended family has so many biologists that we have always said our wedding seating arrangements would have worked just fine with a biologist side and an “other” side rather than the usual bride and groom sides. During a recent Zoom call with my husband’s family, our discussion turned to various issues we’re having with wild animals at home.

By unanimous vote, the winner for best story was our sister-in-law. She was in her kitchen in Gainesville, Florida when she saw an eastern gray squirrel at her birdfeeder, stealing all the seed and preventing the birds from eating. She grabbed the kitchen sink sprayer that has regularly been effective as a squirrel deterrent and sprayed it. Rather than run away, that darn squirrel ran in her direction toward the open kitchen window and urinated through the screen and into her house.

Here in Flagstaff, we have not had issues with squirrels at home, but we do know how troublesome interactions between people and squirrels can be at the Grand Canyon.