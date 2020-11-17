London Zoo: Consider the lobster: A Thanksgiving tradition

Because Thanksgiving will be so different this year, it only seems logical to discuss an animal other than the turkey. How about lobster?
It’s not a random suggestion. Though it’s now well known that the members of the Wampanoag tribes and the colonizers from Europe were not the best of friends, there was a short-lived and uneasy peace between them that did involve what came to be known as the first Thanksgiving feast.
Since both groups of people were living in the area of Cape Cod, an abundance of seafood in their diet should come as no surprise. In addition to lobster, they ate mussels, cod, clams and bass. While there is no evidence that people ate turkey at the first Thanksgiving feast, there is ample evidence that they did eat lobster. And that is why lobster is on my mind today.
The lobster on the east coast of the United States is the American lobster, also known as the Maine lobster. It’s considered a true lobster to distinguish it from rock lobsters, also known as spiny lobsters. True lobsters live in cold waters and have large claws.
Rock lobsters live primarily in tropical and subtropical waters, though one species of rock lobster, the California lobster, lives in the cold Pacific waters along the west coast of the United States. Rock lobsters lack claws, but have much larger antennae, and also have spines all over their body. (If anyone ever tries to pass off a California lobster as a Maine lobster, the lack of claws is a giveaway.)
Lobsters can regrow their claws, legs and antennae but it can take about five years for the new one to reach the size of the original. That is not the only way their bodies are extraordinary. They taste with chemoreceptors on their legs and smell with their antennae. They chew their food with teeth-like structures called gastric mills that are in their digestive track between their mouth and stomach. Their eyes are on stalks, and they have ten legs. Their flipper-like tails are used for swimming.
These nocturnal animals can swim forward and backward in their habitat on the ocean floor. They may molt 10 times in their first year and 25 times in first 5-7 years of life, but only once a year or so after reaching maturity. They sometimes eat their own shells after molting, but mainly eat crabs, sea stars, mussels, sea urchins, clams, fish, shrimp and even aquatic plants and sponges when other food is scarce. A female will mate only after molting. She can store sperm for up to a year, and carries her eggs, numbering in the thousands, until they hatch 9-12 months later.
Lobsters were once so plentiful they were fed to servants, slaves and prisoners, and used as bait, fertilizer and animal feed. Now they are considered a gourmet delicacy and are too pricey for most people to consider serving to a group. So, I suppose serving turkey for Thanksgiving this year makes sense after all.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
