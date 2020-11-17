London Zoo: Consider the lobster: A Thanksgiving tradition

Because Thanksgiving will be so different this year, it only seems logical to discuss an animal other than the turkey. How about lobster?

It’s not a random suggestion. Though it’s now well known that the members of the Wampanoag tribes and the colonizers from Europe were not the best of friends, there was a short-lived and uneasy peace between them that did involve what came to be known as the first Thanksgiving feast.

Since both groups of people were living in the area of Cape Cod, an abundance of seafood in their diet should come as no surprise. In addition to lobster, they ate mussels, cod, clams and bass. While there is no evidence that people ate turkey at the first Thanksgiving feast, there is ample evidence that they did eat lobster. And that is why lobster is on my mind today.

The lobster on the east coast of the United States is the American lobster, also known as the Maine lobster. It’s considered a true lobster to distinguish it from rock lobsters, also known as spiny lobsters. True lobsters live in cold waters and have large claws.