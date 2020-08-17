London Zoo: Beware of snakes on a plain -- or desert, or foothill

Rattlesnake venom immobilizes prey and also begins to break down the tissue prior to ingestion. Rattlesnakes mainly eat rodents and lizards, and they lie in wait for their prey to pass nearby before striking. Usually, they use their chemical weapon to subdue prey, but they will use it defensively if threatened.

Accidentally stepping on a rattlesnake is a common precursor to being bitten, so the age-old advice to watch where you step should be followed in the desert, where these snakes are most common.

Rattlesnake fangs are attached to the jaw with a hinge. That means they can fold up against the roof of the mouth when not in use, allowing them to be longer than unhinged fangs could be. Rattlesnake fangs can be over two inches long. Despite their weaponry, rattlesnakes do have predators. Its mortal enemy the kingsnake is immune to its venom.