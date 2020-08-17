London Zoo: Beware of snakes on a plain -- or desert, or foothill

My older son was bitten by a snake on a family outing in Sedona recently. I didn’t see it happen, but I heard him say from a short distance down the trail, “Ow, a snake just bit me!”
When I asked with great worry what kind of snake, his younger brother helpfully replied, “It was really cool. It had a cute little maraca on its tail.” Thankfully, I could tell he was joking — it was actually a gopher snake — and I was able to laugh.
If he had been bitten by a rattlesnake, that would have been a serious matter. The fear most people have about rattlesnake bites is warranted because they can lead to true medical emergencies . . . and a lot of pain.
Though different species vary in their propensity to bite (low in the black-tailed rattlesnake which is the most common species in Sedona and much higher in the less common but more dangerous Mojave rattlesnake), the venom of all of them contains hemotoxins. Hemotoxic venom causes red blood cells to burst, interferes with coagulation of blood and damages organs. Damage to tissues can be permanent but is often only temporary.
The venom of some rattlesnake species contains neurotoxins in addition to hemotoxins. Neurotoxins cause paralysis of muscles, including those necessary for breathing, and that is why they can have fatal effects. Despite their presence in some rattlesnake venom, neurotoxins are more commonly associated with sea snakes, death adders, coral snakes, cobras and mambas.
Rattlesnake venom immobilizes prey and also begins to break down the tissue prior to ingestion. Rattlesnakes mainly eat rodents and lizards, and they lie in wait for their prey to pass nearby before striking. Usually, they use their chemical weapon to subdue prey, but they will use it defensively if threatened.
Accidentally stepping on a rattlesnake is a common precursor to being bitten, so the age-old advice to watch where you step should be followed in the desert, where these snakes are most common.
Rattlesnake fangs are attached to the jaw with a hinge. That means they can fold up against the roof of the mouth when not in use, allowing them to be longer than unhinged fangs could be. Rattlesnake fangs can be over two inches long. Despite their weaponry, rattlesnakes do have predators. Its mortal enemy the kingsnake is immune to its venom.
There’s actually nothing inside that “cute little maraca” at the end of a rattlesnake’s tail that makes the distinctive warning. It is made of interlocking sections of keratin — the same structural protein that is in our fingernails — that knock against each other when shaken. The rattle is the most recognizable characteristic of a rattlesnake, so it is fitting that this feature is memorialized in its name. The name of the genus Crotalus, containing all but two of the approximately 40 species of rattlesnakes, is derived from a Greek word meaning “castanet” or “rattle.”
With 13 species, Arizona boasts more kinds of rattlesnakes than any other state. Doesn’t that sound lucky?
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
