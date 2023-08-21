Sweet, amazing, gentle and kind. These are only a fraction of the words we could use to describe Tippy, a senior dog that has been adoptable for nearly 200 days now.

Sadly, she was surrendered to our shelter when her family could no longer care for her but that hasn't dampened her spirits at all! She is so friendly to everyone she meets.

Tippy loves kids & is really gentle with them. She is so good-natured, she allows us to dress her up in cute sweaters & costumes! Her foster mom has another dog, and they get along well. Tippy is potty trained, walks on leash, and so well behaved that she comes to practically every adoption event in town! If you are looking for pure love, then look no further, Tippy is the gal for you!

Tippy is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee has been fully sponsored by a generous donor. Tippy is currently in a foster home, please text her foster family at (480) 868-6732 to get in touch today!