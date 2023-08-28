We have a really sweet senior kitty in foster care that has been adoptable for 130 days now. Her name is Salem and she is such a love-bug. We know her forever family is out there, ready to give her the retirement she deserves! She's about 10 years old but she still loves to play in cardboard boxes and watch the world from your windows. She has so much love left to give!

This special kitty is cuddly and talkative; she loves her naps and will plop herself down right next to you in bed for a good snuggle. Though she loves humans, she's not ready to share her spotlight with other critters, so a home with no other pets would be ideal for Salem. We hope someone out there will fall in love with her as we have, and be her new family!

Being the staff favorite that she is, her adoption fee is fully waived! Salem is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Salem is currently in a foster home, please email her foster family at Kaitlynnenn@gmail.com to get in touch today!