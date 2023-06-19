Rochelle is the most gorgeous, fluffy white kitty who cannot wait to meet you! She was surrendered to our shelter when her owner was no longer able to care for her. She is friendly with other cats, and previously lived with a medium-sized dog. Rochelle is also good with kids!

This lady is as stunning as she is laid back; she likes to look out the window more than play with toys but she is very friendly and will rub up against your legs for attention. At night, she likes to sleep on your chest or back to be near you! Rochelle is such a great companion, please come meet her today!

Rochelle is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.