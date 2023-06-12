If you are looking for a dog that wants to get outdoors with you (many even more than you), then you should jump in the car now to come meet Pogo! This amazing cattle dog mix is about 2 years old and 50 lbs. He just LOVES to be around people and is so friendly to everyone he meets. He has excellent leash skills and loves his daily walks. Did we mention he is fully potty trained and knows the commands: sit, stay, come, and down?
Pogo just can't wait to get out of the shelter. He's been adoptable for over two months now! His adoption fee is fully waived with a donation. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.