If you are looking for a dog that wants to get outdoors with you (many even more than you), then you should jump in the car now to come meet Pogo! This amazing cattle dog mix is about 2 years old and 50 lbs. He just LOVES to be around people and is so friendly to everyone he meets. He has excellent leash skills and loves his daily walks. Did we mention he is fully potty trained and knows the commands: sit, stay, come, and down?