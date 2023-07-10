This handsome guy is 1-and-a-half-year-old Oscar! He is a heeler mix who weighs about 57 lbs. He has these awesome ears that stick straight up and he's always smiling! He also loves female dogs and walks great on a leash.

Oscar was brought to our shelter after he was found running near the businesses on Route 66. Thankfully he was caught before he ran into traffic! He was wearing a black collar and dragging a chewed blue leash so we know he must have had a family, but he was never claimed. Oscar is looking for a fresh start in life, so if you are ready to open your home to this great companion, come meet him today at the shelter!