CHA Pet of the Week: Holly

My name is Holly! I am a wonderful 4-year-old shepherd mix that has a strong fear of men. Because of this, I would do best in a home with only…

HCH Pet of the Week: Aspen

Aspen is a really great, handsome, kitty who has had many meet and greets since September but no adopters. He has been with us for nearly 300 …

CHA Pet of the Week: Sean

My name is Sean! I am a very special adoption. I have been here at the Coconino Humane Association all my life and I so hope to finally get a …

HCH Pet of the Week: Margaret

This stunning German Shepherd mix is 2-year-old Margaret! She has been adoptable for 50 days now and it is time she found a loving home of her…

CHA Pet of the Week: Sweet Tea

Hello! My name is Sweet Tea and I am a 2-and-a-half-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix! I was saved and brought to the Coconino Humane Ass…

