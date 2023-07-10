This handsome guy is 1-and-a-half-year-old Oscar! He is a heeler mix who weighs about 57 lbs. He has these awesome ears that stick straight up and he's always smiling! He also loves female dogs and walks great on a leash.
Oscar was brought to our shelter after he was found running near the businesses on Route 66. Thankfully he was caught before he ran into traffic! He was wearing a black collar and dragging a chewed blue leash so we know he must have had a family, but he was never claimed. Oscar is looking for a fresh start in life, so if you are ready to open your home to this great companion, come meet him today at the shelter!
Oscar's adoption fee is fully sponsored! He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out additional info, all our adoptable pets, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.