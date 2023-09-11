We have a sweet bonded pair of kittens here at our shelter that have been adoptable for nearly a month now! Nectarine (orange, male) and Asteroid (white/brown, female) are ready to play their way into your heart and home. Both are about 3.5 months old and they just love to wrestle and romp with each other. Once their daily zoomies are complete, they like to curl up in a sunny spot for the purrrrfect catnap! And once they are comfortable with you, they will find you for their cuddle time too. Please come to the shelter to meet these sweet babies, they are waiting so patiently for you!