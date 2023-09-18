Maxwell is his name -- and playing is his game! Mr. Max is such a special, loving guy who is seriously struggling in the shelter environment. We would really like to get him out of the kennel and into a home, whether it be foster or forever!

Mr. Maxie Man is about 1.5 years old and weighs 75 lbs.! He doesn't think he's big though...he always wants to crawl in your lap for cuddles. Maxwell is outgoing & sweet, he also likes the car and is potty trained, which is a big plus!

Since he's still a young guy, he has a lot of playful energy! We think he'd be a great running companion. And if you have a ranch with a fenced in yard, even better! Max is great with people and would be an awesome family dog. He does need to be the only doggie in the home but he has 75 lbs. of love to give you!

Maxwell is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is FULLY SPONSORED through the end of September! We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out all our adoptable pets and additional information on our website at highcountryhumane.org.