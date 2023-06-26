This stunning German Shepherd mix is 2-year-old Margaret! She has been adoptable for 50 days now and it is time she found a loving home of her own. Margaret is a very affectionate gal, she loves her toys as much as cuddles with her humans. She just prefers to have all the attention on her, so no other animals in the home, please!

Margaret came to us from the Twin Arrows resort as a stray. When she arrived at our shelter, our medical team noted she has hip dysplasia. This is common for German Shepherds and just means she can never be a 'long hikes' kind of dog. She can have short/easy walks and will need to stay on joint meds to ease her discomfort. Our staff can tell you more about this at our shelter when you come to visit Margaret!

Adopt Margaret today! Her adoption fee is fully waived with a donation! She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.