When looking to adopt a new dog into your family, we hope you will take a moment to look at everyone we have available for adoption! Some dogs, like Luna, often get overlooked because of her appearance. However, you couldn’t ask for a more loyal companion! Luna may not look like other dogs, but she has so much love to give, if you’d give her a chance to show you!

Luna is about 2 years old and weighs 60 lbs. She loves other dogs her size and must go to a home with another dog to be her friend for life! Cats are a little too interesting for this girl, so a home without any cats would be best. Luna is as affectionate as she is loyal, and will sleep with you every night. She just loves to curl up on the bed for snuggle time with her people!

Adopt Luna today! Her adoption fee is only $25! She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.