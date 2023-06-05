If you have no other pets in the home but are looking to adopt a dog, please come meet Josie. She is a senior girl, about 10 years old, who was surrendered to our shelter. The shelter is a hard environment for any dog, but we've really seen Josie deteriorate quickly here. She is sad, and you can tell she is missing her family.

Here's a little bit about Josie. She only weighs about 45 lbs. and is a mega-snuggler. Her favorite thing to do when you get home from work is carry a stuffed toy in her mouth and wiggle around. You don't have to worry about teaching this girl her commands, she already knows to sit, stay and lay down! She would like to be the center of your world, so no other animals in the home. Josie is waiting patiently for you at the shelter. Come meet her today!

Josie's adoption fee is 100% waived! She is up to date on his vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.