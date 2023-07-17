James is a very handsome, fluffy, 5-year-old kitty who has been adoptable for nearly three weeks now! We would be thrilled to help him find the loving home we know he deserves. He is a spunky boy who isn't afraid to show off his big personality. It's why we all adore him here at the shelter.

James is such a lovebug. He really enjoys spending time with his people! He's not a fan of dogs and he can tolerate other cats but what he's really after is cuddles with you for life! This handsome guy is a sucker for head scratches and will repay you in lots of kisses. He is waiting to meet his forever family, so come say hello at the shelter today! Did we mention his adoption fee is only $25? Don't wait! Come fall in love with James!

James is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out additional info, all our adoptable pets, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.