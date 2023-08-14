We have a very special ask of our community for this week's Pet of the Week. We have a kitty named Cocoa Pebbles that is about 10 years old and in need of a very loving, last home.

We are considering this girl a hospice adoption because she has kidney disease. Cocoa came to us with this condition and our medical team was able to start her on a special kidney diet. Since we do not know about her life before her arrival at our shelter, we cannot gauge how long she has. However, we strongly believe she deserves a great quality of life and a home for the time she has left.

This senior gal truly has a heart of gold. She is very affectionate and talkative. She loves to cuddle with her people, sunbathe, and watch the world outside the windows. She's a professional biscuit-maker and will make someone so happy with her love! Please consider opening your home to this special girl in need.

Cocoa Pebbles is up to date on her vaccinations. She is currently in a foster home, to meet her please reach out to (480) 868-1709! Check out all our adoptable animals and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.